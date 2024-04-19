NATO will provide more much-needed air-defense, ammunition shells to Ukraine: Alliance chief

The chief of NATO said on Friday that the alliance will soon provide Ukraine with more much-needed air defense systems and ammunition.

The alliance has mapped out existing capabilities across its members and determined that there are systems that can be made available to Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after a NATO-Ukraine Council virtual meeting at the defense ministers level.

"NATO defense ministers have agreed to step up and provide further military support, including more air defense. So I expect new announcements on air defense capabilities for Ukraine soon," he said.

Apart from Patriot missiles, there are other weapons that the NATO allies can provide, including SAMP/Ts, according to Stoltenberg.

He also underscored that the defense ministers also addressed other urgent needs of Ukraine, including 155 mm ammunition, deep precision strike capabilities, and drones.

"Each NATO ally will decide what to provide. Several allies made concrete commitments during the meeting and are finalizing contributions that I expect will be announced soon," Stoltenberg said.

Also welcoming the US Congress moving towards a Saturday vote on a long-delayed aid package for Ukraine, he said: "I count on the bill to pass without further delay."















