Iranian senior commander says no damage caused in overnight attack
According to state TV, senior commander of Iran's Army Siavosh Mihandoust reassured the public that there was no damage caused in the overnight attack. He also explained that the noise heard in Isfahan was a result of air defence systems targeting a "suspicious object."
