Iranian media: No evidence of missile attack after air defence alert

According to Iranian state media, there is no proof of a missile strike on the country. This statement comes after air defense systems were activated in multiple areas of Iran during the early hours of Friday morning.

Iranian state media said on Friday morning that there was no evidence of a missile attack on the country, after air defences in various parts of Iran were activated in the early hours.



It was not a widespread attack, the state news agency IRNA reported on Friday morning. According to the Tasnim news agency, air defence was activated following the sighting of several small flying objects.



According to state media, several small flying objects were shot at in the skies over the Iranian province of Isfahan.



Earlier on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported of an explosion in the province, which was reportedly triggered by air defences.









