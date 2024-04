Iran media: 'no reports on attack from abroad' after explosions in country's centre

Iranian lift up a flag and the mock up of a missile during a celebration following Iran's missiles and drones attack on Israel, on April 15 2024, at Palestine square in central Tehran. (AFP Photo)

Iranian media on Friday dismissed that Iran had been attacked from abroad after several drones were shot down and explosions heard near the central city of Isfahan.

"There are no reports of an attack from abroad against Isfahan or any other part of Iran," Tasnim news agency said, citing "informed sources".