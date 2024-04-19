French police cordon off Iran consulate in Paris where man threatens to blow himself up - media

French police cordoned off the Iranian consulate in Paris on Friday, where a man was threatening to blow himself up, Europe 1 radio and BFM TV.



Security forces cordoned off the Iranian consulate in Paris on Friday and were preparing to enter it at the consulate's request, after a report that someone had come in with an explosive, a police source said.



"A witness saw a man enter carrying a grenade or an explosive belt," the source said, adding that an elite police unit had been mobilised after the consulate requested an intervention.



Police said they were on the scene and have asked the public to avoid the area.



Service was interrupted on a nearby metro line for security reasons, the RATP metro company said.





