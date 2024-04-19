Biden considers more than $1 bln in new arms for Israel

NewsWorldBiden considers more than $1 bln in new arms for Israel
According to U.S. officials, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the Biden administration is currently contemplating over $1 billion worth of additional weapons contracts for Israel. These proposed deals may include tank ammunition, military vehicles, and mortar rounds.
