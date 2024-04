News World 33,970 Palestinians killed in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct.7 - ministry

33,970 Palestinians killed in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct.7 - ministry

Reuters WORLD Published April 18,2024 Subscribe

This handout picture released by the Israeli army on April 18, 2024 shows Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP File Photo)