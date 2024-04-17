 Contact Us
Russia bans entry to 235 Australian citizens

Published April 17,2024
Russia on Wednesday banned entry to 235 Australian municipal deputies, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said the entry is closed indefinitely to deputies of municipal assemblies, who have been "forming an anti-Russian agenda in Australia."

"Taking into account the official Canberra's stance to continue the anti-Russian course and introduce new sanctions, work on updating the Russian stop list will continue," it said.

The ministry also published the list of the blacklisted people.