PUTINS OLD UNIVERSITY CLASSMATE BECOMES CHAIR OF SUPREME COURT

A former fellow student of Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70-year-old Irina Podnosova, has been appointed chairwoman of Russia's Supreme Court.



The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, unanimously approved the decision, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday. Podnosova was nominated for the post by the Kremlin at the beginning of April.



Podnosova was born in 1953 in the western city of Pskov. She graduated from the law faculty of Leningrad State University - now St Petersburg State University - in 1975. She studied there with Putin. Most recently, she was the deputy chairwoman of the Supreme Court.



Putin's critics complain of widespread nepotism and favouritism, which the president uses to keep his grip on power. In the past, Putin has also had the Russian constitution amended to protect him from prosecution. Podnossova should provide additional assurance that the judiciary in Russia will continue acting in the interests of the Kremlin leader.



Podnossova's appointment comes into force immediately. She has been elected for a period of six years. She succeeds Vyacheslav Lebedev, who died in February at the age of 80 after more than 30 years at the head of the Supreme Court.













