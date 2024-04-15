Pro-Palestine rally organized in Mexico

A pro-Palestine rally has been organized in Mexico, attended by hundreds of people in support of Palestine and protesting against Israel's attacks on Gaza.

In the capital Mexico City, hundreds of protesters gathered on Sunday under the banner "A Light for Palestine," waving flags and banners in support of Palestine.

The crowd, carrying symbolic white-shrouded dolls, called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and an end to Israel's attacks.

Protesters drew attention to the women and children killed in Israel's bombing and called for a free Palestine.

A Mexican protester said they could not remain indifferent to the drama unfolding in Gaza.

"We have no choice but to raise our voices and speak out. We have gathered to be the voice of our Palestinian brothers and sisters," the protester told Anadolu.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in which nearly 1,200 people were killed. More than 33,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza and nearly 76,400 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







