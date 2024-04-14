US, UK intercepted more than 100 Iranian drones: Israeli source

An Israeli security source claimed Sunday that the US and Britain intercepted more than 100 Iranian drones launched at Israel.

Israeli Army Radio cited a source whose identity was not revealed who said the Iranian drones were intercepted far from Israeli territory.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari spoke in a news conference about monitoring dozens of drones and surface-to-surface missiles launched by Iran at Israeli cities.

He claimed that most of the missiles were intercepted by air defense systems and by unnamed "strategic partner" countries before they reached Israeli territory.

He acknowledged, however, that a small number of rockets had fallen inside Israeli territory, pointing out that it caused minor damage to a military base and one serious injury in the south.

Iranian television claimed that half of the missiles launched "successfully" hit Israeli targets.

Earlier Sunday, the Israeli Ministerial Council for National Security Affairs authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz to make decisions to respond to the Iranian attack, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

The decision came after the Cabinet met in a fortified area in the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, coinciding with Iran beginning a retaliatory response to Israel's alleged attack on the headquarters of its diplomatic mission in the Syrian capital.

The broadcasting corporation quoted an unnamed senior official who said Israel "will respond strongly to the missile launches from Iran."

Israeli officials have vowed in the past few days that if Iran attacks Israel from its territory, the response will be within Iran.







