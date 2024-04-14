US its bases would be targeted if it colludes with Israel: Iran

ran's top military general says a message has been sent to the United States through Switzerland, warning against colluding with Israel in its possible offensive against Iran.

Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, chief of the general staff of Iran's armed forces, told reporters in Tehran that Washington has been informed if it gets together with Israel in its possible further military actions against Iran, American bases in the region won't be safe.

Since Iran and the US share no diplomatic or consular relations, the Swiss government, through its embassy in Tehran, has served as the Protecting Power of the US in the country since 1980.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel late on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

The missile attack on the Iranian consulate had resulted in the killing of seven Iranian military officials, including a top IRGC commander, which drew angry reactions from Iran.

Prior to the attack, which came after weeks of heightened tension, Iran had in a letter to the Joe Biden administration asked it not to get behind the Benjamin Netanyahu government.

In a statement posted on X on April 5, Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, said Tehran warned Washington "not to get dragged in Netanyahu's trap."

In response, he added, the US had asked Iran not to target its military bases in the region.

Gen. Bagheri said the operation, dubbed "True Promise", has concluded but if Israel responds, the Iranian reaction will be "more severe."

"In our opinion, the operation is over, but the armed forces are on alert and will intervene if necessary," he asserted, adding that the operation was carried out because Israel "crossed Iran's red lines."

Gen. Hossein Salami, the top commander of IRGC, also spoke to media and warned that Iran's reaction will be "much harsher" if Israel responds to Iranian attacks.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a post on X on Sunday said Washington "does not seek conflict with Iran" but "we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defense of Israel."













