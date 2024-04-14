US intel chief requested Turkish mediation to defuse Israel-Iran tension: Sources

Türkiye's intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın and CIA Director William Burns recently spoke on the phone, and discussed the escalation between Iran and Israel as well as the situation in Gaza, security sources said.

Burns called Kalın during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, requesting Türkiye's mediation on Iran's possible attack on Israel, which was executed Saturday night.

Kalın also exchanged views on ongoing indirect negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israeli attacks since last October have killed nearly 34,000 Palestinians.

Following his discussion with his US counterpart, Kalın also had a meeting with Hamas.



