Qatar calls for restraint, de-escalation after Iranian attack on Israel

Qatar called Sunday on all concerned parties to stop the escalation and exercise utmost restraint following Iran's airborne attack on Israel.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed "its deep concern regarding the developments in the region."

It called on "all parties to de-escalate and exercise utmost restraint."

Qatar urged "the international community to take urgent action to defuse tension and reduce escalation in the region."

It also renewed its commitment to "support all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional and international levels."

Iran began an airborne attack Saturday against Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic facility in the Syrian capital. The strike killed at least seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two top generals.

Tehran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed to respond. Tel Aviv has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack but it has for months carried out several strikes against Iranian targets across Syria.

