Germany to deliver another Patriot system to Ukraine immediately

The German government is supplying another Patriot air defence system to strengthen Ukraine in its defensive campaign against Russia, the German Defence Ministry announced in Berlin on Saturday.



The system comes from Bundeswehr stocks and is to be handed over immediately, the ministry said.



So far, Germany has delivered two Patriot systems to Ukraine. The system has proven itself in the fight against Russian aggression, according to the Defence Ministry.



The delivery should also be seen in the context of the intensive joint efforts of Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to lobby partners for more air defence systems for Ukraine.



"Russian terror against Ukrainian cities and the country's infrastructure is causing immeasurable suffering," said Pistorius, according to the press release.







