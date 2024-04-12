US destroys Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile in Red Sea

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces destroyed an anti-ship ballistic missile launched over the Red Sea on Thursday by Yemen's Houthi group.

"There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition or commercial ships," CENTCOM said on X.

CENTCOM said it determined that the missile presented a "imminent threat" to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.















