Russia thwarts planned terrorist attack targeting Moscow synagogue

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday that it thwarted a planned terrorist attack targeting a synagogue in Moscow.

"The FSB prevented the criminal action of a citizen born in 2002 originating from a Central Asian country who planned to carry out a terrorist attack while citizens were gathering at the synagogue in Moscow," it said in a press release.

The statement said the individual had conducted reconnaissance at the synagogue and purchased materials for a bomb.

"During his arrest on April 10, the terrorist put up armed resistance against FSB officers, and as a result, he was neutralized by return fire," said the release.

At least 144 people were killed and more than 550 injured when gunmen opened fire on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast.

Russia has charged four suspects with being directly involved in the attack.