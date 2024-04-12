Poland mulls sending Ukraine Soviet missiles, president says

Poland is talking to Ukraine about transferring Soviet missiles from Polish warehouses to Kyiv, Polish President Andrzej Duda said during the Three Seas Summit in Vilnius on Thursday.

During a press conference, Duda talked about helping Ukraine. "Today, during a bilateral meeting, we talked with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Soviet-era missiles, which are currently under Polish control and are in our warehouses. And we talked about putting them at the disposal of Ukraine's air defense and missile defense," he said.

The summit brought together the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Romania, as well as representatives of associated countries, including Ukraine, represented by Zelenskyy, who urged allies to fulfil their promises of military aid. Ukraine has warned of dwindling air defense missiles.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also spoke about additional aid for Ukraine, where Russia launched a "special military operation" more than two years ago. "Poland is looking at various possibilities, including non-standard ones, to support Ukraine in terms of equipment and ammunition," he told a joint news conference with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel.

"The whole continent is starting to think the same about these major threats. Thanks to this change, our conversation about the EU's strategic agenda will also be about a revolution in thinking. Europe must become the strongest political entity in the world because it has all the opportunities to do so. Economically, financially, technologically, in terms of population, we are larger than the US and Russia combined," Tusk said.

Poland has supplied heavy equipment to Ukraine, and is considered its staunchest advocate among Western nations.