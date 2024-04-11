News World Kharkiv comes under heavy Russian shelling, sees more power cuts

Kharkiv comes under heavy Russian shelling, sees more power cuts

Once more, the eastern Ukrainian area of Kharkiv was targeted by intense Russian shelling during the early hours of Thursday. According to Governor Oleh Syniehubov's statement on Telegram, critical infrastructure in both the city and region were hit by a minimum of 10 missile strikes.

DPA WORLD Published April 11,2024 Subscribe

The eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv once again came under heavy Russian bombardment in the early hours of Thursday.



The governor of the region, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram that there had been at least 10 missile attacks on critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and the region. Power outages are already being repaired.



No casualties have been reported so far. On Wednesday, at least three people were killed by Russian shelling.



Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for over two years. The eastern Ukrainian border region of Kharkiv has been subject to particularly heavy airstrikes for several weeks.













