Beijing: US, Japan 'smeared and attacked' China at summit

Beijing on Thursday said the United States and Japan had "smeared and attacked" China during a Washington summit, where US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled their countries' biggest ever upgrade in defence ties.

"Ignoring China's grave concerns, the US and Japan have smeared and attacked China on Taiwan and maritime issues, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, and seriously violated the basic norms governing international relations," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference.









