Russia sanctions 22 UK nationals

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday that UK officials, representatives of IT and law firms were blacklisted in response to an analogous move by London.

The ministry published a list of 22 people on its website, noting that Russia has closed entry to its territory for those individuals.

The list includes Joanna Jane Crellin from the UK Department for Business and Trade, Joseph Martin Robinson from the Skyral Defense, five representatives of Micro Focus Group Limited, as well as employees of TechUK, Helsing Limited and Fieldfisher, three each, and NEC Software Solutions, Improbable and Cisco that had two each.

It said it continues working on expanding its "stop-list" that is "in response to hostile actions" of British authorities.