Turkish, U.S. top diplomats discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) stands with Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) during the North Atlantic Council (NAC) Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 3, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Blinken also exchanged views on the regional security issues during a telephone call.

The sources did not disclose additional information about the call.

Fidan and Blinken recently held a closed-door meeting in Brussels on the sidelines of a NATO meeting, where they discussed the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the U.S. upon the invitation of his counterpart, Joe Biden.