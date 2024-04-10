Erdoğan: Export restrictions on Israel will continue until aid reaches Gaza Strip

 Contact Us
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated in the Eid al-Fitr event held by the Bursa Provincial Presidency of the ruling Justice and Development [AK] Party through a video connection. During his address, President Erdoğan emphasized the importance of supporting the Palestinian cause and stated that export restrictions on Israel will persist until aid reaches Gaza.

Published April 10,2024
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan joined the Eid al-Fitr gathering of the Bursa Provincial Presidency of the ruling Justice and Development [AK] Party via a video link.

During the event, Erdoğan made remarkable statements related to export restrictions on Israel. "Additional measures will continue until aid reaches Gaza," the Turkish leader stressed.

In his speech, Erdoğan underlined: "We will stand up for the Palestinian cause. We leave those, who ignore our steadfast stance, to Allah. Additional measures will continue until aid reaches the conflict-hit Gaza Strip. We are reviewing the message, that was delivered by voters through the ballot boxes during the March 31 local elections, by paying attention to every detail."