Russian rouble slightly weaker against the US dollar

WORLD
Published April 05,2024
The Russian rouble weakened slightly against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

By 0720 GMT, the rouble was 0.14% lower at 92.37 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.215 to 92.590.

Against the euro, the rouble was up 0.11% to 100.04 and down 0.05% to 12.73 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% to $91.04 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes fell. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.53% to 1,157.61. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.39% lower at 3,394.29.