Russia says concert shooting may be linked to operation in Ukraine, TASS reports

Russia's investigative committee said on Friday that last month's concert hall shooting outside Moscow may have been linked to the country's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

The committee said it found photographs of camouflaged fighters with the Ukrainian flag on the mobile phone of one of the suspected shooters, as well those of a Ukrainian postal stamp, and considered them evidence of a possible link.