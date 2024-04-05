Greece to purchase 35 US-made Blackhawk helicopters

Greece will purchase 35 US-made UH-60M Blackhawk general utility helicopters, defense giant Lockheed Martin announced on Friday.

"The Government of Greece signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) today making official its intent to procure 35 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters built by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company," the defense firm said in a statement.

According to the statement, the deal, which Greek media reported is worth some $1.24 billion, includes personnel training and training equipment in addition to the machines.

The Greek Navy already operates older 11 S-70B6 version of the Blackhawk family.

In March 2023, the Greek Navy also took delivery of three newer MH-60R helicopters, out of seven it originally ordered.