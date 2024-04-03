RUSSIA SAYS STUDENTS FROM 9 COUNTRIES INJURED IN UKRAINES DRONE ATTACK IN TATARSTAN REGION

Russia says students from 9 countries injured in Ukraine's drone attack in Tatarstan region

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that nationals of nine countries were injured in yesterday's Ukrainian drone attack on Tatarstan region.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said the attack was carried out against a college and a student residence in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, 210 kilometers (130 miles) from the regional center, the city of Kazan.

"As a result of the drone attack on a college and student residence in Tatarstan, 13 people were injured, among them citizens of Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan and Russia," she said.

Separately, the administration of Tatarstan's governor said the number of injured rose to 14 and six of them remain in hospital under the surveillance of the doctors.

All the injured are students of the Alabuga Polytechnic Educational Center, the statement said.

Several Ukrainian drones are said to have hit facilities in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone and the city of Nizhnekamsk in the Tatarstan region on Tuesday.

Commenting on the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Kyiv "continues its terrorist activity," adding that the military is "working to minimize this threat, and subsequently completely eliminate it."

Alabuga is the largest and most successful special economic zone of industrial and production type in Russia and has several large plants on its territory.











