‘He will be remembered as a hero': Family of UK aid worker killed by Israel

Families of three British aid workers killed by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip said they are "devastated" Wednesday for their losses.

Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in an Israeli strike Monday in the Gaza Strip. They were nationals of Australia, Poland, the UK, Palestine, as well as a US-Canada dual citizen.

It was later confirmed that three were British citizens -- James Kirby, James Henderson and John Chapman.

Kirby's family said they are "utterly heartbroken by the loss of our beloved James."

"Alongside the other six individuals who tragically lost their lives, he will be remembered as a hero," according to a statement that said Kirby understood the dangers of venturing into Gaza, drawing from his experiences in the British Armed Forces.

The family said Kirby was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone, even in the face of senseless violence.

After the targeted attack, WCK said it was pausing operations in the region.

Sky News reported that Chapman's family is "devastated."

"He died trying to help people and was subject to an inhumane act. He was an incredible father, husband, son and brother," it said, citing a statement from the family.

A childhood friend of Henderson. a former Royal Marine from Cornwall, told British television station, ITV, that it had not "sunk in yet" that he had died.

"Being around Jim, you felt that nothing could go wrong. He always had complete control over everything," he said.

Britain summoned the Israeli ambassador to the Foreign Office for the killing of the aid workers.

Israel has waged a military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas. which killed less than 1,200 people.

Nearly 33,000 Palestinians have since been killed and caused mass destruction and displacement.

