2 killed, 15 injured due to bad weather in Russia’s Moscow

At least two people were killed and 15 others injured due to bad weather in the Russian capital Moscow on Wednesday, local authorities said.

"Bad weather hit Moscow today - strong winds with temperature changes … Unfortunately, there were casualties. 17 victims, two of them died," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram.

Sobyanin added that large parks and other open public places in Moscow were promptly closed while warning messages were displayed on city screens and billboards.

The winds in the city reached more than 76 kilometers per hour (47 miles per hour), and they took "all warning measures on time," he said.

"All victims are provided with necessary medical care. At this hour, city services are taking swift action to deal with the situation," he added.













