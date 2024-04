Zelenskyy signs law lowering Ukraine’s conscription age from 27 to 25

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law Tuesday to lower the conscription age from 27 to 25.

The status of the bill was updated on the online portal of Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, which was originally sent to Zelenskyy to be signed on June 5, 2023.

The Verkhovna Rada passed the law on May 30.

The law will take effect Wednesday.