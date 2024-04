Russia accused Israel Tuesday of seeking to "fuel" conflict in the Middle East, blaming it for an "unacceptable" strike on Iran's consulate in Syria that killed at least 13 people.

Slamming the "flagrant violation" of Syria's sovereignty, UN envoy Vasily Nebenzia told a Security Council meeting that Russia was "of the view that such aggressive actions by Israel are designed to further fuel the conflict. They are absolutely unacceptable and must stop."