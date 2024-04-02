Netanyahu admits 'unintentional' Israel strike killed Gaza aid workers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted Tuesday that its armed forces "unintentionally" killed seven aid workers in an air strike in Gaza.

"Unfortunately, in the last day there was a tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people in the Gaza Strip," he said as he left hospital in Jerusalem after a hernia operation.

"It happens in war, we will investigate it right to the end... We are in contact with the governments, and we will do everything so that this thing does not happen again."







