Putin signs decree calling up 150,000 Russian conscripts

The annual spring decree calling up around 150,000 conscripts to the Russian military signed by President Vladimir Putin was published in Moscow on Sunday in line with longstanding practice.



The conscripts are called up every year on April 1 to serve for 12 months. A similar call-up occurs in the autumn. The Defence Ministry earlier issued the assurance that they would not be sent to the front in Ukraine.



According to the decree, 150,000 conscripts aged between 18 and 30 are to be called up by July 15.



The Defence Ministry simultaneously published the document releasing from service those who have completed their basic training. These trained troops can volunteer for service on the Ukrainian front, and are seen as coming under pressure to sign the relevant contract.



Russian forces have incurred large losses since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.



