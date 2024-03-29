Kremlin says Russia will not engage in peace negotiations with Ukraine under 'imposed rules'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia will not engage in peace negotiations with Ukraine under "imposed rules."

Commenting on remarks by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said all talks "must" adhere to Ukraine's "formula," Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow: "We do not accept any rules dictated by others that mandate our compliance."

He highlighted that Kuleba's statement "absolutely contradicts the ban for the President of Ukraine to negotiate with Russia put in law in Ukraine."

Regarding the recommendation from French intelligence services to forego the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Peskov said Russia cannot implement additional security measures to safeguard its athletes.

"According to International Olympic Committee (IOC) regulations, the host country bears responsibility for security. Russia's experience with the Winter Olympics in Sochi involved extensive and meticulous security measures. Despite the challenges, the Sochi Olympics were lauded by the IOC as one of the best in history," he emphasized.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled from July 26 to Aug. 11. Russian and Belarusian athletes may participate solely under a neutral status, provided they are not affiliated with law enforcement and do not represent team sports.

While Russians and Belarusians are barred from participating in the athletes' parade during the opening ceremony, they will still be allowed to attend the event.