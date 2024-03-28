Russia says NATO is preparing allies for war

Russia's Foreign Ministry says NATO activity in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea area is aimed at preparing the allies for conflict, which creates additional risks for Russia's security.



Russia attacked Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv with aerial bombs on Wednesday for the first time since 2022, killing at least one civilian and wounding 16 others, local officials have said.



The governments of Poland and Ukraine are meeting in Warsaw for talks they hope will help defuse a dispute over grain imports that has caused mass protests by farmers, but a top Polish official said a breakthrough was unlikely.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he arrived in New Delhi to advance Kyiv's vision of a path to peace in Ukraine and strengthen ties with India.