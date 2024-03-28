Greek premier’s US visit in April cancelled

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's visit to the US in April was cancelled over conflicting obligations, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

"There was an attempt to organize the visit but as the dates do not combine, considering that (governing party) New Democracy's conference is starting at which he should be present, it was not possible for him to go to this celebration," Pavlos Marinakis said during a weekly news conference in Athens.

"However, this does not change the fact that the relations between Greece and the US are at the best possible level."

Mitsotakis was due to travel to Washington to attend an event at the White House commemorating the anniversary of the start of Greek Revolt in 1821. He was expected to meet US President Joe Biden during the visit.