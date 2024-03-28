Gaza starvation could amount to war crime, says UN human rights chief

In the wake of a recent report endorsed by the United Nations, Gaza finds itself amidst an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe that experts warn is rapidly evolving into a man-made famine.

The report's stark statistical evidence has intensified global scrutiny on Israel, urging the nation to fulfill its legal obligations in safeguarding Palestinian civilians and facilitating the flow of essential humanitarian aid to those in desperate need.

Volker Türk, the UN's highest-ranking human rights official, underscored Israel's potential culpability during a BBC interview, suggesting a plausible scenario where Israel could be utilizing starvation as a tool of warfare in Gaza.

Türk, serving as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, emphasized that if such intent were substantiated, it could amount to a grave violation of international law, constituting a war crime.

Responding to Türk's assertions, Nir Barkat, Israel's Minister of Economy and a prominent figure within Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, swiftly dismissed the allegations, labeling them as baseless and irresponsible.

Barkat, echoing sentiments from within the Israeli cabinet, maintained that Israel diligently permits all aid offered by the United States and other international entities, blaming Hamas for any impediments in aid distribution.

Despite Israel's claims, a concerning scenario unfolds at the Egyptian border with Rafah, where a long queue of fully stocked aid trucks destined for Gaza forms. Hindered by a labyrinth of bureaucratic hurdles and security checks, these supplies await clearance for entry into Gaza, exacerbating the region's dire humanitarian crisis.

With the situation growing increasingly dire, countries such as Jordan, the United States, and the United Kingdom have resorted to air drops as a means of delivering aid to Gaza. Tragically, these efforts have resulted in fatalities among Palestinians attempting to secure vital supplies, with some drowning while attempting to retrieve aid packages.

In response to the escalating crisis, the United States Navy has announced plans to dispatch an engineering flotilla across the Atlantic, tasked with constructing a temporary pier to facilitate maritime aid delivery to Gaza. Such initiatives underscore the urgency of the situation and the need for swift action to address the burgeoning humanitarian crisis.

Speaking from Geneva, Türk highlighted mounting evidence suggesting that Israel is impeding or delaying the delivery of essential aid to Gaza. While condemning Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers, Türk emphasized the importance of holding all parties accountable for their actions, particularly concerning the distribution of aid to those in need within Gaza.

As the international community grapples with the unfolding crisis in Gaza, pressure mounts on Israel to ease access restrictions and expedite the delivery of crucial humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians caught in the midst of conflict and deprivation.





