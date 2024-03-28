G7 foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine, Middle East, terrorism next month

Italy's deputy prime minister and foreign minister said Wednesday that the main agenda items for the G7 foreign ministers meeting which his country will host on the island of Capri next month will be the Middle East, Ukraine and terrorism.

Antonio Tajani held a press conference in Naples prefecture ahead of the meeting on April 17-19 under Italy's presidency.

The G7 countries consist of the U.S., Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the UK and Germany.

Tajani emphasized that the meeting will particularly focus on delivering a peace message for Gaza.

He noted the continuation of efforts for peace following a previous informal gathering in Munich, Germany, where peace messages were conveyed.

Tajani said discussions will also be held on Ukraine and addressing terrorism, emphasizing a serious approach to these topics and aiming for in-depth analysis and sharing of information for further progress.

He also mentioned their focus on developments in the Mediterranean and Africa as well as stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He described the situation in Taiwan as tense and expressed their support for maintaining the status quo in the Indo-Pacific.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will attend the meeting, he added.

Tajani also said that Brazil, India and Mauritania will be invited to the G7 meeting.