Russia sends over 29 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza

Russia on Wednesday said it sent over 29 tons of humanitarian aid for the besieged Gaza Strip, where more than 32,400 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 74,800 injured since Oct. 7 last year.

A statement by Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram that a special flight it dispatched earlier in the day has delivered the 20th batch of humanitarian aid to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent in the city of El-Arish, who will then redirect the aid to Gaza residents.

The ministry said earlier that the humanitarian aid consists of cereals, flour, sugar, and other long-term storage products, as well as personal hygiene products, most of which were collected at the initiative of authorities from the Russian Republic of Karachay-Cherkessia.

"In total, since the beginning of the humanitarian mission, 20 flights of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations have delivered more than 480 tons of cargo," it further said.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Palestinian territories since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas which killed around 1,200 people.

More than 32,400 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 74,800 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.