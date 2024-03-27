Russia says UN resolution on Gaza binding for all sides

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that UN Security Council Resolution 2728 on Gaza, which calls for an immediate cease-fire and access for humanitarian aid, is binding for all sides, including Israel.

Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution on Gaza because it contained "only a general imperative" to stop the fighting under the strict condition of the release of hostages, the ministry said in a statement.

The draft contained a condemnation of the Palestinian group Hamas, slamming it as "a terrorist organization," but did not mention Israel as "an occupying power" or its numerous violations of humanitarian obligations, it noted.

Non-permanent members of the UN Security Council simultaneously presented an alternative draft unambiguously demanding an immediate cease-fire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan obligatory for all parties and leading to a long-term and sustainable end to hostilities.

The draft also contains requirements for ensuring humanitarian access, the urgent release of hostages and compliance with international humanitarian law with respect to all detainees, the ministry emphasized.

"The Russian side expects that the binding UN Security Council Resolution 2728 will contribute to de-escalating violence in Gaza, including preventing the Israeli operation in Rafah, freeing hostages, (and) increasing humanitarian assistance to civilians in the sector," it said.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Palestinian territories since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas which killed around 1,200 people.

More than 32,400 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 74,800 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.