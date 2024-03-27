France will help Brazil develop nuclear-powered submarines: Macron

President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that France would help Brazil develop nuclear technology for submarines, crucial assistance which has been a sensitive topic between the two nations.

"I want us to open the chapter for new submarines ... that we look nuclear propulsion in the face while being perfectly respectful of all non-proliferation commitments," Macron said at the launch of a conventionally powered Franco-Brazilian submarine in Itaguai near Rio de Janeiro. "You want it, France will be at your side."





