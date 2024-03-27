2 UK ministers resign, forcing Sunak into Cabinet reshuffle

Two ministers submitted their resignations Tuesday in a blow to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, forcing him to appoint new names in a mini-reshuffle.

Education Minister Robert Halfon and Armed Forces Minister James Heappey both also announced that they would not be running for parliament in the next general elections, which are to be held no later than Jan. 28, 2025.

The government announced that Leo Docherty will become the new armed forces minister and Luke Hall will be serving as the education minister.

Heappey, who has been a parliamentarian since 2015, announced his intention to quit as a lawmaker and stand down as a minister earlier this month.

In his resignation letter, he praised the prime minister and assured him of his "full commitment" until the end of his term in parliament.

With the resignations, Sunak has made some other changes to government roles.

Nus Ghani has been announced as the new minister for Europe in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Kevin Hollinrake is promoted to minister of state in the Department for Business and Trade, but he also gets to keep his responsibility for postal affairs.

Alan Mak becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and the Cabinet Office.

Jonathan Gullis and Angela Richardson both have been announced as deputy party chairs.