UN chief says there is growing consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed

During a news conference in Jordan, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted a burgeoning international consensus urging Israel to implement a ceasefire, especially to prevent a potential ground invasion of Rafah, which could lead to a humanitarian disaster.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 25,2024
"We see a growing consensus emerging in the international community to tell the Israelis that the ceasefire is needed and I also see a growing consensus, I heard in the U.S., I heard from the European Union, not to mention of course the Muslim world, to tell clearly to Israelis that any ground invasion of Rafah could mean a humanitarian disaster," Guterres told a news conference.