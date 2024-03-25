Death toll in Moscow terror attack rises to 139: Russia

The death toll from last Friday's terror attack in Moscow rose to 139, including three children, according to the head of Russia's Investigative Committee.

"Initial results of the investigation indicate that the attack was carefully planned and prepared. The attack killed 139 people. Of these, 75 have been identified today. Among the dead are three children. Identification of the dead continues," said Alexander Bastrykin at a Monday meeting on the attack which was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bastrykin also said 182 people were injured.

A search at the site of the attack found two AK-74 assault rifles, over 500 rounds of ammunition, 28 cartridge magazines, and bottles containing traces of gasoline.

"The investigation also identified and detained three more people who assisted in the preparation of the terrorist attack: they provided an apartment for living, a car for transportation, and transported funds. A petition has been sent to the court to take them into custody," he added.

Bastrykin added that the terrorists arrived at the concert hall at around 7.58 pm local time (1658GMT) and left the building at 8.11 pm (1711GMT), also saying the captured attackers had confessed to their crimes.

"In addition, more than 200 inspections, searches, and seizures were carried out, during which more than 1,000 different objects relevant to the investigation were seized," he said.