Ukraine rains missiles on Sevastopol, Crimea - official

According to an official appointed by Russia, missiles were intercepted and destroyed over the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Saturday evening. This resulted in disruptions to transportation on the peninsula, which was annexed from Ukraine by Moscow.

Published March 24,2024
Russian air defence systems shot down more than 10 missiles over the Crimean port of Sevastopol late on Saturday, a Russian-installed official said, forcing transport disruptions on the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine.

"Our military is repelling a massive attack on Sevastopol," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Preliminary information showed more than 10 missiles had been shot down, he added. One woman suffered a shrapnel injury and infrastructure was damaged, including an office building and a gas line, he added.

Sea and road transport linking Russia's mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014 from Ukraine, was suspended for several hours, the Moscow-installed transport administration of the region said.