GERMANY SLAMS ISRAELS DECISION TO SEIZE 800 HECTARES OF LAND IN WEST BANKS JORDAN VALLEY

Germany on Sunday condemned Israel's decision to seize 800 hectares of land belonging to the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank's Jordan Valley region.

"We strongly condemn the announcement to confiscate over 800 hectares of land in the Palestinian Territories as Israeli "state land". This would be the largest appropriation in over 30 years," Germany's Foreign Ministry said on X.

"The settlements violate international law & fuel further tensions in this extremely fragile situation," it added.

According to the news on Israel's state television channel KAN, the Israeli government reportedly seized 800 hectares of land in the Jordan Valley region of the occupied West Bank, claiming it as "state land."

It was stated that the seized land could be used for the construction of illegal Jewish settlements.