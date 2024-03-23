WORLD LEADERS CONDEMN CONCERT HALL ATTACK IN RUSSIAS MOSCOW REGION

Leaders of Eurasian countries condemned a late Friday attack targeting a concert hall in the Moscow region that killed at least 60 people and injured more than 145.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed condolences to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, said a statement released by the Belarusian presidency after the shooting that Moscow described as a "terrorist attack" at the Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk.

"In this hour of sorrow, I wish courage and perseverance to the families and friends of the victims to survive the irreparable loss, as well as a speedy recovery to all those affected," Lukashenko was quoted.

President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter addressed to Putin that Azerbaijan was "deeply shocked" by news of the attack and he "strongly condemned this act of terrorism."

Elsewhere, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said his country condemned the shooting and blast and urged UN member states to reject violence against innocent citizens.

A statement by the Kazakh presidential press service, Akorda, said Tokayev instructed law enforcement agencies to assist Russian law enforcement agencies if necessary.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also conveyed condolences to Putin and said Tashkent condemned "this terrorist act against civilians."

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov condemned the shooting in a statement by his office on Facebook, declaring his country's support for "efforts aimed at effectively combating this evil, and stand for uniting the efforts of the world community in the fight against international terrorism."

Moldova's Embassy in Moscow likewise condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the relatives and loved ones of those killed and injured, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed that Yerevan strongly condemned the shooting in a telegram to Putin, which was published by his office.

Meanwhile, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) chief Imamgali Tasmagambetov said the group strongly condemned the "cruel, unjustifiable crime," expressing his condolences to the victims, according to a statement by the Russia-led alliance on Telegram.

An explosion was reported after the attack that caused a large fire that was later localized at the venue.

The Emergency Ministry said about one-third of the building was engulfed in flames, with several helicopters working to extinguish the blaze.

The fate of the attackers remains unknown, with some reports claiming they managed to flee the scene.

Russia's Investigative Committee announced it launched an investigation into the "terrorist attack," while Moscow's special envoy for Ukraine said Russia will request a meeting of the UN Security Council.

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, "There's no indication" that Ukraine was involved in the "terrible" attack.

In response, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman questioned the basis for Washington's conclusions and said if the US "has or had reliable information in this regard, then it must be immediately transferred to the Russian side."

Ukrainian authorities denied any involvement in the shooting, with the Foreign Ministry claiming the attack was a "planned provocation" to "fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian society" and discredit Kyiv internationally.

UN CHIEF CONDEMNS MOSCOW CONCERT HALL SHOOTONG 'IN STRONGEST TERMS'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned "in the strongest possible terms" a deadly attack targeting a concert hall northeast of central Moscow in Russia.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest possible terms today's terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow, in which at least 40 people were reportedly killed and over 100 others injured," UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement

Haq added that Guterres expressed his "deep condolences" to Russia, and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the attack.

JAPAN 'FIRMLY CONDEMNS' ATTACK AGAINST CIVILIANS IN RUSSIA

Japan on Saturday "firmly condemned" an attack on civilians in Russia which killed at least 60 people late Friday.

"Japan extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and expresses its heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ISIS/Daesh terror organization said its members were behind the attack that targeted a concert hall northwest of central Moscow.

INDIA CONDEMNS 'HEiNOUS TERROR' ATTACK, 'STANDS IN SOLIDARITY' WITH RUSSIA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday "strongly" condemned the "heinous terrorist" attack in the Moscow region which killed at least 60 people.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims," Modi wrote on X. India "stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief."

CANADA CONDEMNS 'ABHORRENT ATTACKS' ON MOSCOW CONCERT HALL

Canada on Friday condemned Friday night's "abhorrent attacks" in Russia's Moscow region that targeted a concert hall and left at least 40 dead and dozens injured.

"Canada is horrified by the terrible images coming from Krasnogorsk, Moscow today. Canada condemns these abhorrent attacks," the country's Foreign Ministry said on X.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the innocent victims," the ministry added, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

PALESTINE CONDEMNS 'TERRORIST ATTACK' NEAR MOSCOW

Palestine expressed strong condemnation for the "terrorist attack" in Moscow that killed dozens of civilians.

In a statement cited by the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, President Mahmoud Abbas offered condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian people and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

It affirmed Palestine's solidarity and support for the Russian leadership and people, and expressed confidence in Russian leadership's ability to overcome the ordeal and provide security and stability.