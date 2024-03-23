Erdoğan offers his condolences to Putin for Moscow terror attack during phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed deep sorrow, condolences for the deadly terrorist attack in Moscow to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone.

Erdoğan on Saturday condemned the "heinous terrorist attack" in a Moscow concert hall that left at least 133 people dead.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack targeting innocent civilians," Erdoğan told a public rally in the capital Ankara.

"Terrorism is unacceptable no matter who it comes from or who the perpetrator is."

Erdoğan said Türkiye shared Russia's pain, adding: "We'll continue to fight against terror, the common enemy of humanity."

In a phone call with Putin after the rally, Erdoğan expressed "his deep sorrow and condolences ... for the terrorist attack in Moscow", his office said.

Erdoğan also told the Russian leader that "the attack demonstrated the need to end the crises in the region peacefully as soon as possible", adding that Türkiye was ready to cooperate with Moscow in the fight against terror.

Russia on Saturday said it had arrested 11 people -- including four gunmen -- over the Crocus City Hall attack claimed by the Daesh [ISIS].









