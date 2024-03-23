Russia claims taking control of Ivanivske settlement in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Saturday it had taken control of the Ivanivske settlement, also known as Krasnoye in Russian, located in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

The ministry said that the Russian forces also managed to improve its position on the frontline.

The ministry said 171 Ukrainian drones, 29 rockets launched from HIMARS and Vampire multiple rocket launchers were shot down during the day.

The Belgorod region has become the most attacked Russian region, it said, noting that over 50 attacks were launched against this area during the day.

Separately, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two civilians were killed and two injured in Ukraine's shelling on Saturday.

"Over the past two weeks, 24 civilians were killed and 152 injured in Ukraine's shelling of the Belgorod region," he said.