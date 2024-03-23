End 'non-stop nightmare', UN chief says at gates of Gaza

UN chief Antonio Guterres, on a visit to the doorstep of war-ravaged Gaza, on Saturday said the world has seen enough of its horrors and appealed for a ceasefire to allow in more aid.

"Palestinians in Gaza -- children, women, men -- remain stuck in a non-stop nightmare," he said on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing. "I carry the voices of the vast majority of the world who have seen enough".

A long line of blocked relief trucks on Egypt's side of the border with the Gaza Strip where people face starvation is a moral outrage, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

It was time for Israel to give an "ironclad commitment" for unfettered access to humanitarian goods throughout Gaza, said Guterres, who also called for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The U.N. would continue to work with Egypt to "streamline" the flow of aid into Gaza, he added.